OutDaughtered Star Danielle Busby Feels 'Broken' as Husband Adam Reveals Why He Hid Postpartum Depression from Her

Adam Busby has been battling postpartum depression since he became a father to the only all-female set of quintuplets in the country — and now, he’s letting his wife Danielle in on his struggles.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s episode of TLC’s OutDaughtered, the couple, who in addition to the quints are parents to 6-year-old daughter Blayke, broach the topic of Adam’s emotional health as he begins seeking help.

“You seem like you’ve been a little better,” says Danielle. “I’m trying to give you space and not nag you or make it harder, but how did it go?”

Eventually, Adam admits he’s been “putting this off long enough” — it’s time to “let Danielle in so she can understand what’s going on with me.”

He brings up the topic of postpartum depression, noting that it’s something “one in 10” fathers struggle with.

“I always thought postpartum depression was for the women, because your body goes through so much hormonal change after you’ve had a baby,” Danielle responds. “I didn’t go through it, so I don’t understand it. I know other moms and friends that have gone through it, but I never even knew that was a thing that men can have.”

“Never in a million years would I ever have thought that’s something he would go through,” she admits later. “I hate to hear that that’s what he’s suffering with. I’m pretty confused about it.”

Adam says looking up the symptoms was “a shock” to him because he related to so many of them.

“I was surprised that so many other men go through this too,” he said. “It’s a hard thing to talk about, because you’re scared that nobody is going to understand.”

“The way that I felt came on gradually,” he adds. “It got worse and worse and worse the more that I tried to hide it.”

“That’s what makes me sad — hearing you say that you’ve felt like this since we had the quints and they’re about to turn 2,” says Danielle. “I just wish you would have been more open and said something to me instead of hiding it. You can’t shut me out.”

Adam explains that he didn’t want to burden her: “I see everything that you go through on a daily basis, the stress that you’re put through on a daily basis,” he says. “And for me to come home at the end of the day and throw that on you after everything you’ve been through?”

“Then let’s live miserably!” she responds. “It doesn’t matter, Adam. That’s not for you to think about. I mean, I want to help you — I don’t want you to be like this and suffer.”

Later, Danielle admits that she herself struggled after giving birth to the quintuplets.

“There were a lot of days that I felt lost and stressed, and there were days I told Adam: ‘I need you here. I need you with me. You don’t have to say anything, but you just need to be here,’ ” she recalled, tearing up. “But it’s sad because I don’t remember him really getting the chance to feel broken like that.”

Last month, the father of six opened up about his decision to share his struggles on the TLC reality show in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE.

“We knew that signing up to have our family documented for OutDaughtered that every aspect of our lives was going to be showcased on television. Because of this, we wanted to make sure that we were as real as possible,” he said. “This meant not only showing the fun and exciting times of being a parent, but also the hard times, the stressful times and the messy times.”

“I’d be doing an extreme disservice to our fans if I hid this from the public and wasn’t honest with them,” he added. “I know I’m not alone and I want others to know they aren’t either. I want men to feel comfortable opening up about their feelings and expressing the struggles they’re going through. I want to help end the stigma surrounding mental health. The worst thing that you can do is stay silent and try fix things on your own.”

OutDaughtered airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.