Adam Busby Opens Up About 'Sheer Terror' of Welcoming Quintuplets & Subsequent Postpartum Depression

After months of struggling with postpartum depression, Adam Busby decided to seek professional help — and now, he’s breaking the news to some of his family members.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s episode of OutDaughtered, the TLC star — who shares 6-year-old daughter Blayke and 2-year-old quintuplets with wife Danielle — opens up to his brothers-in-law about his decision to see a therapist.

“Overnight, when we had the babies, it just kind of threw my mind, threw my body for a loop,” he says. “Just like, the sheer terror of wondering if your freaking kids are going to make it for three months while they’re in the NICU, to this massive burden of responsibility.”

The father of six goes on to admit that the “culture shock” from it all became too much to bear alone, explaining that he’s been seeing a doctor to help cope with his emotional struggles.

“I’m going to see where it takes me,” he says. “Hopefully things start getting better.”

After Busby reveals his emotional hardship, his brothers-in-law commend him for his honesty and commitment to getting better, expressing their “major respect.”

On last week’s episode of the TLC show, Busby underwent his first session with his therapist. Asked if there were times when he doesn’t feel joy while parenting, Busby explained that fatherhood is “the one thing” in his life that he believes his depression hasn’t affected.

“I will pour everything into them,” he said. “And I feel like I do that so much, to the point where I don’t have anything left for anything else.”

His therapist suggested that he might be focusing on his kids to avoid what’s going on with himself.

“Maybe I do use my kids to avoid my problems,” he admits. “I just know that I’ve got to be strong for them — I just don’t want them to think that there’s something wrong with Daddy.”

Last month, the father of six exclusively opened up to PEOPLE about his decision to speak publicly about his battle with postpartum depression.

“We knew that signing up to have our family documented for OutDaughtered [meant] that every aspect of our lives was going to be showcased on television. Because of this, we wanted to make sure that we were as real as possible,” he said. “This meant not only showing the fun and exciting times of being a parent, but also the hard times, the stressful times and the messy times.”

“I’d be doing an extreme disservice to our fans if I hid this from the public and wasn’t honest with them,” he added. “I know I’m not alone and I want others to know they aren’t either. I want men to feel comfortable opening up about their feelings and expressing the struggles they’re going through. I want to help end the stigma surrounding mental health. The worst thing that you can do is stay silent and try fix things on your own.”

OutDaughtered airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.