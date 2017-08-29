Quints Dad Adam Busby Seeks Postpartum Depression Treatment to 'Be Strong' for His Kids: 'I Will Pour Everything Into Them'

After months of battling postpartum depression, Adam Busby is finally seeking professional help.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s episode of OutDaughtered, the TLC star — who shares 6-year-old daughter Blayke and 2-year-old quintuplets with wife Danielle — sits down with a therapist for the first time, resulting in a candid and emotional conversation about his struggles.

Asked if there are times where he doesn’t feel joy while parenting, Busby says his approach to fatherhood is “the one thing” in his life that he believes his depression hasn’t affected, though it has taken a toll on him.

“I will pour everything into them,” he says. “And I feel like I do that so much, to the point where I don’t have anything left for anything else.”

His therapist suggests he might be focusing on his kids to avoid what’s going on with himself, and Busby sighs.

“Maybe I do use my kids to avoid my problems,” he admits. “I just know that I’ve got to be strong for them — I just don’t want them to think that there’s something wrong with Daddy.”

“In talking with you, you have quite a bit of anxiety and depression going on,” his therapist says. “It’s a disorder, it’s a disease. But don’t blame yourself, because you didn’t intentionally give it to yourself. If you do decide that this is something you want to continue with, that’s something that we can work on — that self-blame.”

“You’ve got to be able to take care of you, which is challenging with six kids,” she adds. “It doesn’t just go away on its own. You manage it. You follow your treatment plan, and you make sure that you don’t end up worse than you were.”

FROM PEN: Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky Opens Up About Her Biggest Parenting Mishap

Last month, the father of six exclusively opened up to PEOPLE about his decision to speak publicly about his battle with postpartum depression.

“We knew that signing up to have our family documented for OutDaughtered [meant] that every aspect of our lives was going to be showcased on television. Because of this, we wanted to make sure that we were as real as possible,” he said. “This meant not only showing the fun and exciting times of being a parent, but also the hard times, the stressful times and the messy times.”

“I’d be doing an extreme disservice to our fans if I hid this from the public and wasn’t honest with them,” he added. “I know I’m not alone and I want others to know they aren’t either. I want men to feel comfortable opening up about their feelings and expressing the struggles they’re going through. I want to help end the stigma surrounding mental health. The worst thing that you can do is stay silent and try fix things on your own.”

OutDaughtered airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.