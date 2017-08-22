This season of OutDaughtered has focused largely on Adam Busby‘s battle with postpartum depression — and now, he’s finally confronting the fact that he needs to seek professional help.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s episode, Adam — who has been struggling emotionally since he became a father to the only all-female set of quintuplets in the country — travels to Nashville with his wife Danielle so he can meet Jared, a fellow dad with postpartum.

“It feels like I’m juggling 10 million balls,” confesses Adam, who shares 6-year-old daughter Blayke, as well as the 2-year-old quints, with Danielle.

“Since the babies, it’s just been constant — just figuring things out as we go,” he adds.

Adam then touches on his “bad days,” which result in him getting “super quiet.”

“That’s just how I deal with it,” he says. “I just kind of want to back away, and I feel like that’s what I’ve been doing.”

After Adam admits that Danielle probably doesn’t think her husband is managing his issues all that well, Jared points out that opening up to one’s partner is an important step towards coping with postpartum depression.

“I believe with all of my heart that our wives can see things about us that no one else can,” he says. “Being more open and honest with Danielle will help you guys tremendously. What are your thoughts on seeing a counselor?”

Adam is clearly resistant, admitting that he doesn’t know if he’s “ready for that.”

“Depression, one of the things it wants to attack and take hold of, is me being present with my family,” explains Jared. “Me not getting help didn’t just hurt me, it hurt everybody else around me.”

“I’ve always felt like people who have to go see a therapist can’t control things, can’t do things on their own,” says Adam. “A big part of this is I’m still kind of scared. I just don’t know if that’s for me.”

“Man, don’t give yourself that burden to try to fix yourself,” replies Jared. “Because it’s not just about you now, it’s about your kids and your wife.”

Finally, Adam appears to give in.

“I know I owe it to my wife and I owe it to my kids, but talking to a therapist is going to be a huge deal,” he says. “It’s going to be a long road, and once you start, there’s no turning back.”

Last month, the father of six opened up about his decision to speak publicly about his battle with postpartum depression in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE.

“We knew that signing up to have our family documented for OutDaughtered that every aspect of our lives was going to be showcased on television. Because of this, we wanted to make sure that we were as real as possible,” he said. “This meant not only showing the fun and exciting times of being a parent, but also the hard times, the stressful times and the messy times.”

“I’d be doing an extreme disservice to our fans if I hid this from the public and wasn’t honest with them,” he added. “I know I’m not alone and I want others to know they aren’t either. I want men to feel comfortable opening up about their feelings and expressing the struggles they’re going through. I want to help end the stigma surrounding mental health. The worst thing that you can do is stay silent and try fix things on your own.”

OutDaughtered airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.