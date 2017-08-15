Adam Busby has been battling postpartum depression since he became a father to the only all-female set of quintuplets in the country, and it’s starting to hurt his marriage.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s episode of TLC’s OutDaughtered, Adam admits his struggles haven’t been easy on his wife Danielle during a candid conversation with his father.

“I’m not really ready to talk to my dad, but since he came out here this is probably the only real opportunity that I’ll have,” he admits beforehand. “This is going to be so much harder — how do you tell your dad that you’re suffering from depression?”

After the two sit down together, Adam — who shares 6-year-old daughter Blayke, as well as the 2-year-old quints, with Danielle — explains that things, unsurprisingly, have been incredibly busy in their household.

“I think Danielle and I are great, being able to manage and take care of the kids and stuff like that,” he says. “But then you get through half the week and you realize you’ve barely told your wife ‘hi’ because you’re just so busy. And then by the time all the girls are down to sleep, you’ve got to clean up the kitchen, wash dishes. You’re just exhausted and done.”

“Part of the stuff that you’re experiencing is normal parenting — times five,” says his dad. “And you and Danielle, I’m sure people would feel that if y’all grabbed your shirts and opened them up, there’d be a big S [for superhero] right there. But I know there has to be days where you don’t feel that way.”

Adam struggles to find the right response.

“I don’t know why, I just don’t feel like myself,” he confesses. “I mean, I definitely don’t feel like the Adam that I used to be with work, with friends, relationships. It’s caused some issues between me and Danielle, just because sometimes I want to check out.”

“We’re all flawed,” says his father. “But when you start getting bogged down … you need some help.”

FROM PEN: HGTV’s Chip and Joanna Gaines on Their 14-Year Marriage

Adam’s struggles with postpartum depression have been an important theme on this season of the couple’s TLC show. Last month, the father of six opened up about his decision to speak publicly about the issue in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE.

“We knew that signing up to have our family documented for OutDaughtered that every aspect of our lives was going to be showcased on television. Because of this, we wanted to make sure that we were as real as possible,” he said. “This meant not only showing the fun and exciting times of being a parent, but also the hard times, the stressful times and the messy times.”

“I’d be doing an extreme disservice to our fans if I hid this from the public and wasn’t honest with them,” he added. “I know I’m not alone and I want others to know they aren’t either. I want men to feel comfortable opening up about their feelings and expressing the struggles they’re going through. I want to help end the stigma surrounding mental health. The worst thing that you can do is stay silent and try fix things on your own.”

OutDaughtered airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.