Roseanne and Her TV Family Deliver Laughs in New Reboot Trailer: 'I Thought You Were Dead!'

Roseanne fans everywhere got an extra special surprise on Oscars night, with an all-new trailer for the highly-anticipated revival premiering during the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday.

The minute-long trailer was quintessential Roseanne, with snarky quips, bold humor and the beloved Conner crew. Naturally, the cast poked fun at the original series’ controversial finale —in which Dan (John Goodman) was killed off by a heart attack.

“I thought you were dead!” Roseanne says in the exclusive clip as she lays in bed next to Dan.

“Why does everybody always think I’m dead?!” Dan replies.

Some things aren’t meant to change. #Roseanne is back Tuesday, March 27 at 8|7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/RulM86jLHq — Roseanne on ABC (@RoseanneOnABC) March 5, 2018

Laurie Metcalf, who is returning to her role as Jackie Harris, gushed about the revival earlier this year, telling PEOPLE that she was eager to “jump back into that would again.”

“We were a family for nine seasons and I had a feeling that as soon as we stepped back onto the stage again it would just reappear and it did,” she said. “I knew that the fans would be really curious to see this family that they knew and see what they’re up to again. Why not revisit these people who were so funny and close and had such a crazy dynamic between them?”

ABC is planning a special hour-long premiere for Roseanne at 8 p.m. ET on March 27. The sitcom will settle into its regular time slot of 8 p.m. ET on April 3.

The 2018 Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and were telecast live on ABC.