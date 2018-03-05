Kelly Kapoor and Ryan Howard together again!

Mindy Kaling celebrated Oscars Sunday by bringing her longtime friend and ex-boyfriend B.J. Novak to the Vanity Fair party in Los Angeles. And the Kaling-Novak couple fandom was real on social media as Office diehards and romance shippers freaked out over their reunion.

The A Wrinkle In Time star enjoyed a kid-free night as she documented the star-studded outing on social media. The actress welcomed a daughter named Katherine Swati Kaling in December.

“I’m headed out for a night of fun with my best friend…,” Kaling said before turning the camera to Novak.

RELATED: 10 Reasons Why Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak’s Non-Relationship Is Relationship Goals

B.J. Novak and Mindy Kaling Dia Dipasupil/Getty

The Vanity Fair outing had many on Twitter, gasping at the idea of a romance reconciliation beyond their best friend status.

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Academy Awards coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

Hey @mindykaling and @bjnovak– we are currently living in the darkest timeline and we really need you to be the couple we all want you to be. It’s time. Service to your country is needed. https://t.co/yCwZGf0mSz — Christine Pearl (@Christinelpearl) March 5, 2018

casually crying at mindy and bj being at the oscars together — mary dameron (@mareluna3000) March 5, 2018

MINDY KALING IS OUT WITH BJ NOVAK IM DESEASED — dottie (@alIyourfault) March 5, 2018

Though the pair has not been publicly or romantically linked since their days on the Steve Carrell-headlined NBC comedy, she has shared details about their close bond.

“I will freely admit: My relationship with B.J. Novak is weird as hell. He is not my boyfriend, but he is not my best friend,” Kaling admitted to InStyle in 2015.

RELATED: Mindy Kaling Attends Her First Public Event Since Becoming a Mom — and It’s Magical!

Mindy Kaling

“I guess you could describe our relationship as a ‘romantically charged camaraderie with loud arguments,’ but I don’t think Facebook would accept this as a new status,” she added.

The 90th Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018, and were telecast live on ABC.