Mary J. Blige Praises Ryan Seacrest on Oscars Red Carpet, Says She Loves Live with Kelly & Ryan

Mary J. Blige cast a vote of support for Ryan Seacrest at the 90th Academy Awards as the longtime E! News staple faces allegations of sexual misconduct from a former stylist.

The singer — who is nominated for best supporting actress for her performance in Netflix’s Mudbound, as well as best original song — took a moment to praise Seacrest, 43, at the end of their pre-show red carpet interview on Sunday.

“I love you on the show,” she gushed, referencing Live with Kelly and Ryan!, his ABC talk show with Kelly Ripa.

“I love y’all, y’all have so much fun together,” added Blige, 47. “I love it!”

Ryan Seacrest (left) and Mary J. Blige E!

Last week, Variety published an interview with former E! stylist Suzie Hardy, who accused Seacrest of sexually harassing her multiple times over the six years that she was employed by the network from 2007-13, including grabbing her crotch on more than one occasion. The American Idol host denied the allegations when they were first revealed in November, and again last week. E!’s investigation concluded Feb. 1 that there was “insufficient evidence to support the claims.”

The 2018 Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.