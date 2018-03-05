Gang’s all here!

On Sunday, the cream of the Hollywood crop gathered in Los Angeles for the 90th Academy Awards, which promises one important thing: lots of star-studded parties. January Jones was at one such party when she happened to run into some familiar faces: her Mad Men costars Jon Hamm, Talia Balsam, Elisabeth Moss and John Slattery.

Jones, 40, couldn’t resist snapping a picture with the crew, captioning it, “Funny who you find at parties this time of year.”

The award-winning drama premiered in 2007 and ran for seven seasons before its finale in 2015. The cast grew close over the years, and Jones previously told PEOPLE that filming the final episode was “awful.”

“It was really sad,” said the actress, who played Betty Draper. “They scheduled it so that on the last day, everyone had their last scene of the episode. It was like every moment of the day was somebody’s last something, and it was just so sad.”

“It was like someone was dying,” she added. “I was like, ‘Let me just do one more’ — because I knew I would never be her again.”