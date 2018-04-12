Queer Eye for the Straight Guy's Carson Kressley and Thom Filicia Are Returning to Bravo

Calling all Queer Eye for the Straight Guy fans, Carson Kressley and Thom Filicia are back!

The reality television stars, who were fixtures on Queer Eye from 2003 to 2007, are set to return for an all-new Bravo series, the cable network announced on Wednesday.

On the show, which currently has the working title Thom and Carson Project, design guru, Filicia will give fashion stylist, Kressley, tips on interior design. The pair will then collaborate to create beautiful yet affordable re-designs for their clients, according to the network.

In February, Netflix revived the original Queer Eye, a groundbreaking makeover show, which first debuted fifteen years ago, featuring Kressley and Filicia along with cast members, Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, and Jai Rodriguez.

“When we were shooting it, we had no idea that it would be successful, that it would have any kind of cultural impact,” Rodriguez told PEOPLE about the original “culture vulture.”

Now, there’s a new Fab Five — Bobby Berk (interior design), Karamo Brown (culture), Antoni Porowski (food and wine), Tan France (fashion) and Jonathan Van Ness (grooming)—who are taking over the show, and will focus all of their attention on helping out men from the South with everything from healthy diets to home decor.

However, unlike the original series, the new castmates will also tackle the deeply embedded cultural clashes that plague our nation in the Trump era, as well as focus more on the group’s “individual stories.”

“Fifteen years ago, Carson and Ted weren’t talking about their boyfriends on television,” explained creator David Collins. “This time, we knew that the Fab Five’s individual stories were going to become a much more important part of the storytelling.”