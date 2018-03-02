Orange Is The New Black Stars Crash Australian Lesbian Wedding After Gay Marriage Legalization

If Netflix is looking to reboot Wedding Crashers, they might want to start with Orange Is the New Black stars Lea Delaria, Danielle Brooks and Yael Stone.

The three actresses slipped out of their prison garb and put on their Sunday best recently, surprising Australian lesbian couple Tegan and Louise at their wedding reception.

Netflix’s cameras were there to capture the moment with the OITNB, which came as part of a press tour for the company in conjunction with Sydney’s Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

Yael Stone, Samira Wiley, Danielle Brooks and Lea DeLaria Maree Williams/Getty

It was special moment for Louise, who is a super-fan of the show. But it was also special since Australia just legalized same-sex marriage back in November.

“As an Australian, we’ve waited a long time for this to happen,” said Stone, 31. “And we’re really, really proud that we can be here and celebrate you guys individually and celebrate this change across this beautiful country that needed to change. This is a beautiful moment and thank you for sharing it with us!”

“We are just so excited to be here,” added Brooks, 28. “Congratulations.”

RELATED VIDEO: Australia’s Parliament Has Voted to Allow Same-Sex Marriages

The brides appeared to be head-over-heels about the surprise, smiling and greeting all three stars with open hugs and OMGs.

Delaria, 59, even took the stage to the jazz standard “Taking a Chance on Love.”

The Orange Is the New Black stars will march on the Mardi Gras parade alongside costar Samira Wiley and a sea of Netflix stars: Christian Navarro and Alisha Boe (13 Reasons Why), Johnathan Groff (Mindhunter), and Dannii Minogue (Ultimate Beastmaster).