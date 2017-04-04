Uzo Aduba couldn’t be happier for her Orange Is the New Black costar Samira Wiley.

“I was just talking to Samira yesterday,” Aduba told PEOPLE on the red carpet prior to receiving the Point Courage Award, which honored the Massachusetts native for her work as an advocate for the LGBTQ community.

The New York-based Aduba happily gushed about newlyweds Wiley and OITNB writer Lauren Morelli, who were married by Wiley’s parents in an intimate ceremony on March 25th surrounded by family and friends.

“I love them,” admitted the 36-year-old actress. “Those women are the best.”

Aduba, who has garnered Emmy and SAG Awards for her openhearted portrayal of Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren on the hit Netflix series, wasn’t able to attend the couple’s Palm Springs, California, nuptials, but she still felt included.

“I was in Atlanta, I had to film a movie, but everybody kept texting me pictures,” she revealed.

Five days ago, Wiley, 29, shared public images of the newlyweds on her Instagram, captioning it, “Thank you @disneyland for helping us continue to have the best week ever!”

Morrelli was previously married and split from her husband, Steve Basilone, while writing for the fan-favorite show. She detailed her experience with an essay on Identities.Mic writing, “I realized I was gay in fall 2012, one of my first days on the set.”

Broadway veteran Aduba continued her praise of Wiley and Morelli, saying, “They’re doing so much, like the Point Foundation does here, bringing visibility and their mission so that young people have the opportunity to realize that actually you are like everybody else and should be seen and heard and live out loud.”

As for what viewers can expect from the intense new season of OITNB?

“This coming season we pick up where we left off,” Aduba revealed to PEOPLE. “My advice is that everyone invest in seat belts for your couch because you’re going to want to buckle up!”

Orange Is the New Black returns to Netflix on June 9.