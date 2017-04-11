Orange Is the New Black Is Coming Back with a Bang — Check Out the First Season 5 Teaser

A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

Orange Is the New Black isn’t wasting any time when it returns for its highly-anticipated fifth season.

On Tuesday, Netflix released a new first look teaser trailer that picks up right where the intense fourth season finale left off with the riot that broke out after the tragic death of Poussey (Samira Wiley). While Daya (Dascha Polanco) stares down the barrel of a gun aimed at one of the prison’s oppressive guards, fellow inmates Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) and Alex Vause (Laura Prepon) stroll down the hallway discussing their plans to keep their heads low when they stumble upon the intense gathering.

“S—, is this a real riot? This is a real riot. If this a real riot, do you think this is a step forwards or backwards for equality,” says Piper.

“I don’t care, and we’re getting out of here now,” says Alex as she drags Piper away.

FROM COINAGE: The Most Expensive TV Shows of All Time

As they run the other way, Dascha begs the women egging her on to be quiet. But then, the clip cuts to black. We hear a gunshot pierce flesh and a collective gasp from all of the women.

We’ll have to wait until June 9, when the complete fifth season hits Netflix, to find out who survived the confrontation.