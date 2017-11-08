Oprah Winfrey has zero tolerance for innappropriate behavior.

On Tuesday night, at the season finale celebration of OWN’s Queen Sugar in West Hollywood, California, the media mogul told reporters she keeps her sets harassment free by being very choosy about who she works with.

“We don’t want any a——- around us,” she said before describing the casting process that weeds out any unsavory characters on set.

“First of all starting with all-female directors,” she continued. “Ava [DuVernay] casts from the spirit of the person and looks for skill and talent. You’re casting with the very idea of surrounding yourself and when you’re looking at casting you’re looking at ‘Does this guy fit with this woman? Does this little boy fit? Could those two people have had that boy? And how do we make this family?’”

“So we’re looking at those things and not just looking at who’s gonna be the star and take the lead but looking at how does it all integrate so that it can evolve into something bigger,” Winfrey said.

The 63-year-old recently opened up about her thoughts on the sexual misconduct allegations made against Harvey Weinstein.

“I’ve been processing the accounts of Harvey Weinstein’s hideous behavior and haven’t been able to find the words to articulate the magnitude of the situation,” Winfrey wrote on Facebook.

She added, “Filmmaker James Schamus captured so much of what I’ve been feeling when he said: ‘This is the story of one predator and his many victims; but it is also a story about an overwhelming systemic enabling, and until that story is fully told we will fall far short of stopping future depredations on a similar scale.'”

Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 50 women including Cara Delevingne, Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Angelina Jolie since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed articles in October.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement, “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”