Oprah Winfrey Speaks Out About Las Vegas Shooting: 'I Feel the Ache That We All Feel'

Oprah Winfrey is sharing some words of wisdom with the nation following Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas that left 58 people dead and more than 500 injured.

In a Wednesday appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 63-year-old mogul opened up to the host about the tragic massacre that has gripped the nation.

“I feel the soul of the nation — I feel the ache that we all feel,” she said. “As the names are coming out and you get to see who they are by name, I speak their names out loud in thoughtful prayer.”

The nation has been reeling since 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on thousands at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Casino just after 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said Paddock was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his room.

Winfrey spoke poignantly of the tragedy, telling 59-year-old DeGeneres “this is a time for all of us, first of all, to appreciate the ordinary.”

RELATED VIDEO: The Deadliest Mass Shooting in U.S. History — 58 Killed, More than 500 Injured at Jason Aldean’s Las Vegas Concert

She recalled past attacks, and revealed that she often thinks of the many victims while doing ordinary things.

“At the oddest times, when I’m putting on my shoes, when I’m taking a shower, when I’m going to pick up a robe, I think all those people that morning did the same thing and it was such an ordinary day,” she said.

“I think about everybody who went to that concert the other night,” she continued. “It was just an ordinary day, and how excited everybody was to be out in the open air and be at that concert. And then they didn’t come home.”

“So this is a reminder to all of us to appreciate the ordinariness of our days,” she said. “Because that’s what makes life extraordinary.”