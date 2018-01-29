STAY HOME DURING A SNOWSTORM ...

... because you never know who'll come knocking on your door. Winfrey and King's storied friendship all began one snowy Baltimore evening when the future talk show host invited King to stay the night. Winfrey and King — who worked together at the same news station as an anchor and production assistant, respectively — spent all night chatting. "We didn't really know each other," King said of the fateful night, "but she was just that kind of girl even then. When I said didn't have any clothes with me, she said, 'You can wear mine,' and when I said I didn't have any underwear she said, 'You can borrow mine, it's clean!' " And the rest, as they say, is history.