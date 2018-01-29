TV
10 Throwback Photos of Oprah & Gayle — and the Friendship Lessons They've Taught Us
Their enduring bond serves as an inspiration for us all
STAY HOME DURING A SNOWSTORM ...
... because you never know who'll come knocking on your door. Winfrey and King's storied friendship all began one snowy Baltimore evening when the future talk show host invited King to stay the night. Winfrey and King — who worked together at the same news station as an anchor and production assistant, respectively — spent all night chatting. "We didn't really know each other," King said of the fateful night, "but she was just that kind of girl even then. When I said didn't have any clothes with me, she said, 'You can wear mine,' and when I said I didn't have any underwear she said, 'You can borrow mine, it's clean!' " And the rest, as they say, is history.
BE SUPPORTIVE OF YOUR BFF'S CAREER
When Winfrey was in the midst of changing jobs early on in their friendship, everyone in her circle seemed to be against the move — except for King. "Gayle was the only one who said 'I think you can do it!' "
DON'T BE AFRAID TO BE BRUTALLY HONEST ABOUT STYLE
Because a real friend doesn't let her BFF look less than stellar on TV. On Dec. 6, King appeared on the CBS Morning Show wearing an emerald top with a blingy, oversized, bib-style necklace — a look Winfrey wasn't too fond of. Apparently, the media mogul sent a note to King's assistant that morning saying, "plz tell Gayle I'm on treadmill & it's hard to focus w/ the circus around your neck." King's response? "I think she's WRONG."
DIFFERENT SALARIES SHOULDN'T AFFECT A FRIENDSHIP
"When she was making $50 an hour, I was making $27. Somebody said, 'Do you ever feel lesser?' " King recounted as a guest on Winfrey's talk show. "And I go, 'No, it's not a friendship based on money.' I never feel like I'm competing. I never feel lesser than."
FIND SOMEONE WHO EMBRACES YOU & YOUR BFF'S CONNECTION
"Gayle is someone I care for and she's family … I care so much for and respect so much of who both of [them] are and I'm glad [they] are great friends," Winfrey's longtime love, Stedman Graham, said in an interview. "I love it. I just think it's wonderful. I hope [they're] friends forever."
IT'S TOTALLY NORMAL & HEALTHY TO ARGUE ABOUT THE SMALL STUFF
"I'm not big on birthdays, she is," Winfrey told her studio audience of King. "Some of our biggest fights have been about birthdays."
REGULARLY SHARE YOUR FEELINGS WITH EACH OTHER
Despite being inseparable, Winfrey emotionally revealed in a 2010 interview with Barbara Walters that she hadn't succeeded in telling King how much she appreciates their longstanding friendship. "She is ... the mother I never had. She is ... the sister everybody would want. She is the friend that everybody deserves. I don't know a better person. I don't know a better person," Winfrey said, through tears. "It's making me cry because I'm thinking about ... how much ... I probably have never told her that. Tissue please. I now need tissue. I've never told her that."
GO ON AS MANY ADVENTURES AS POSSIBLE
You learn a lot about a person while traveling. For Winfrey and King, the adage rang true during their two-day, 3,600-mile road trip together — which was all documented for Winfrey's hit talk show. "When you've been on the road for a long period of time, you just get absolutely silly for no reason," King said of their time together, over a montage of the famous friends goofing off at a store.
KEEP YOUR COOL AROUND CUTE GUYS
Never stop smiling. Not even if said guy is George Clooney. (We expect the famous BFFs recapped this encounter over and over again.)
BE THERE FOR EACH OTHER DURING DIFFICULT TIMES
Winfrey and King spent New Year's Eve in 2014 at Kula Hospital in Maui after King sprained her ankle during the twosome's Hawaiian vacation. To ensure a memorable time for the BFFs, Winfrey flew in King's family to the resort, where they all rang in the new year together.
