Oprah Sleighs the Slopes with Stedman Graham and Gayle King on Christmas Eve

Oprah celebrated Christmas Eve on Saturday in the snow along with longtime love Stedman Graham and best friend Gayle King. Also joining them were Winfrey’s godson and goddaughter, William and Kirby, who are King’s two children.

“Happy sledding from our hill to yours,” Oprah, 62, captioned a collage of her snow adventures on Instagram.

Happy sledding from our hill to yours❄️ A photo posted by Oprah (@oprah) on Dec 24, 2016 at 10:18am PST

Progress (kinda)! Left pix bunny hill right pix green slope trying to concentrate on standing upright notice Instructor Mac w/red pole .. just in case… A photo posted by Gayle King (@gayleking) on Dec 24, 2016 at 8:06am PST

While the group enjoyed their sleds, the CBS This Morning anchor continued with her ski lessons as well. King, 61, documented her progress on Instagram, sharing that she’s almost mastered the bunny slopes. Earlier this week, the daytime anchor shared that she took her “first skiing lesson in THIRTY years.”

So far Oprah’s group has played in the snow, worn matching Burt’s Bees onesies, relaxed by the fire and watched Natalie Portman‘s Jackie during their trip.