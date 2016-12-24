Oprah Sleighs the Slopes with Stedman Graham and Gayle King on Christmas Eve

Oprah celebrated Christmas Eve on Saturday in the snow along with longtime love Stedman Graham and best friend Gayle King. Also joining them were Winfrey’s godson and goddaughter, William and Kirby, who are King’s two children.
“Happy sledding from our hill to yours,” Oprah, 62, captioned a collage of her snow adventures on Instagram.
While the group enjoyed their sleds, the CBS This Morning anchor continued with her ski lessons as well. King, 61, documented her progress on Instagram, sharing that she’s almost mastered the bunny slopes. Earlier this week, the daytime anchor shared that she took her “first skiing lesson in THIRTY years.”
So far Oprah’s group has played in the snow, worn matching Burt’s Bees onesies, relaxed by the fire and watched Natalie Portman‘s Jackie during their trip.