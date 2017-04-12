Oprah Insists She Got Years of Therapy During Her Talk Show: 'I Came Out of It a Better Human Being'

For years, Oprah Winfrey helped everyday people tackle problems in their life on her daily talk show, but they weren’t the only ones getting help.

The former talk-show host sat down with PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Editorial Director Jess Cagle to chat about her new HBO movie The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks — and opens up about her years of help.

“I had never gone to a therapist, ever,” Winfrey says in the latest Jess Cagle Interview, excerpted in this week’s issue of PEOPLE. “But I had so many therapists sitting in the chair across from me that I just sort of took it in. The Oprah Winfrey Show was my greatest therapy.”

Winfrey’s career as a daytime host made her a household name and helped inspire millions of people. Now, the host and actress admits she learned just as much from her guests as they did from her.

“It was the greatest teaching. It was the greatest classroom and it was my greatest therapy,” she continues during the interview at The London West Hollywood in Beverly Hills. “I came out of it a better human being having listened to everybody’s stories and like, ‘I don’t want to go down that road. I saw what happened to that lady. I heard what he said.’ ”

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks airs April 22 on HBO.