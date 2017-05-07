The One Tree Hill Cast Gets Together for a (Partial!) Reunion

Some of the One Tree Hill gang reunited for a group photo on Sunday, sending fans into a frenzy.

The gang included Shantel VanSanten, Stephen Colletti, Robert Buckley — who tweeted the photo — and Sophia Bush, who had been notably missing from an official OTH reunion back in July. And perhaps Chad Michael Murray missed this photo op due to daddy duty, as he welcomed a baby girl in March with wife Sarah Roemer.

VanSanten also shared her version on Instagram, captioning, “Fam Jam #OTH #reunion.”

In July, Murray, Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz and more of the original stars of the popular drama had gathered together over the weekend for the first-ever insideOTH convention in fictional Tree Hill – Wilmington, North Carolina.

In addition to a weekend filled with Q&As and meet-and-greets, the cast also had fun reliving their time as dysfunctional high schoolers, with Michael Copon (who portrayed brief Tree Hill transplant Felix) even leading a Dare Night redux.

One Tree Hill aired for nine seasons from 2003 to 2012.