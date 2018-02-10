Was Omarosa Hospitalized Following a Celebrity Big Brother Competition?

Omarosa Manigault Newman was reportedly hospitalized following a Celebrity Big Brother competition, according to a conversation between fellow contestants Ross Mathews and Marissa Jaret Winokur.

In a conversation on Friday night captured by the 24-hour Big Brother cameras, Mathews and the Tony Award-winning actress can be heard discussing Manigault Newman and referring to her being taken to a hospital. At one point, Mathews asks Winokur if she thought the Celebrity Apprentice would be returning to the show.

“I don’t know,” the Broadway star replied, before bringing up that a contestant from the last season of Big Brother had been allowed to return to the series after undergoing knee surgery — and she had even been allowed to vote while she was still being hospitalized.

“Remember that girl Christmas was in the hospital, she had knee surgery during the last season and then she voted from the hospital,” Winokur said.



“It doesn’t seem fair,” Mathews replied.

According to Mathews and Winokur, the incident occurred during Friday night’s Head of Household competition, during what appeared to be a dizzy bowling-style challenge.

Discussing what occurred during the challenge Mathews said, “You knocked her out. You just did so wonderfully.”

“Even though I didn’t win the competition, I won that round, you know?” Winokur agreed before adding that she “spun around in a circle and bowled her a– off.”

“I put her in the hospital,” she continued, before quickly adding that the reality star was “going to be OK.”

Later in the night, Winokur reportedly claimed that she thought Manigualt Newman had claimed she had an asthma attack so she could get some rest from the house at a hospital, according to TMZ.

Reps for Manigualt Newman and CBB did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Celebrity Big Brother next airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.