Omarosa Manigault Newman is spilling more details about her stint in the White House on Celebrity Big Brother — and this time around she brings up Vice President Mike Pence.

In a preview of Monday night’s episode, Manigault Newman, 44, tells her fellow houseguests, “As bad as y’all think [Donald] Trump is, you would be worried about Pence.”

“Everybody who’s wishing for impeachment might want to reconsider,” she says. “We would be begging for days of Trump back if Pence became president.”

She continues: “He’s extreme. I’m Christian, I love Jesus, but he thinks Jesus tells him to say things. I’m like, ‘Jesus ain’t say that.’ It’s scary.”

Earlier in the clip, Omarosa discusses the recent government shutdown, explains the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program to the other houseguests and warns them that deportation crackdowns are going to get worse.

“The crackdowns are happening and they’re aggressive,” she says. “They’re intentional and they’re going to get worse. But don’t get me wrong, [the] Obama administration was aggressive about deportation too.”

Marissa Jaret Winokur then asks Manigault Newman, “But we’re going to be okay, right?”

She responds, “I told you day one, ‘No, we’re not okay.’ I’ve seen the plan, the roundup plan is getting more aggressive.”

When it comes to Trump’s predecessors, Manigault Newman says he’s a “numbers guy” and wants to outdo them.

Manigault Newman appeared on The Apprentice with Trump before becoming his director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison. One of the president’s most prominent black supporters, she announced her resignation in December.

Previously on the show, Manigault Newman said she was “haunted by [the President’s] tweets every single day.”

In response, White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah said during a press briefing, “Omarosa was fired three times on the ‘Apprentice’ and this was the fourth time we let her go. She had limited contact with the president while here. She has no contact now.”

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.