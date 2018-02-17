Omarosa Manigault is Grilled About Trump on Celebrity Big Brother: 'Did You Ever Sleep with Him?'

Omarosa Manigault Newman got frank on Friday night’s episode of Celebrity Big Brother.

The former White House aide was asked by Brandi Glanville if she had ever had a sexual relationship with her former boss, President Donald Trump.

“Did you ever sleep with him?” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum asked her.

Manigault Newman asked for clarification, saying, “Who?”

“Trump,” Glanville said.

Manigault Newman paused before saying, “Hell no! Of course not. Brandi, that’s horrible.”

While she denied sleeping with the Commander in Chief, Manigault Newman did say there was “somebody” in the White House who is “sleeping around with everybody”.

Glanville told her that she had heard of some Celebrity Apprentice contestants who had had a relationship with Trump when he starred as host of the show.

Omarosa Manigault Newman on Celebrity Big Brother CBS

Manigault Newman asked Glanville to name any contestants who allegedly had a sexual relationship with Trump, but the reality star declined to do so.

“But you never heard my name did you?” Manigault Newman asked.

“No. He seemed to like you so much, I was just wondering,” Glanville said.

Manigault Newman offered some dry humor, saying, “God no, I’m just ratings gold.”

The former White House staffer also revealed what it was like to work with the former House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Manigault Newman said while she liked him as a person, she had to teach him how to pronounce a lot of words so sitting through meetings with him was a “special form of torture”.

Last week, she spoke to Ross Matthews about the president and why she chose to work for him in the White House.

“I felt like it was a call to duty, I felt like I was serving my country by serving him,” Manigault Newman said. “It was always about the country. Like, I was haunted by tweets every single day. What is he gonna tweet next?”

“Should we be worried?” Matthews asks, begging her to tell him everything will “be okay”.

She nods: “No, it’s not gonna be okay.”

Manigault Newman, 44, appeared on The Apprentice with Trump before becoming his director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison, she announced her resignation in December but the White House has since claimed she was fired.