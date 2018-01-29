Read the Most Scathing Tweets About Omarosa Joining Celebrity Big Brother: 'A Lateral Move'

During the Grammy Awards, CBS finally revealed the cast of the first-ever American season of Celebrity Big Brother, and there was one future houseguest in particular whom social media couldn’t stop talking about — Omarosa Manigault Newman.

The announcement came just over a month after the White House confirmed Manigault Newman was leaving her role in President Donald Trump’s administration, where she served as the former director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison.

While some people were dismayed over Manigault Newman’s casting and vowed not to watch the show — “I would rather watch snow melt,” wrote one angry Twitter user — most of social media thought Manigault Newman’s choice to join the Celebrity Big Brother house was a great casting choice.

“TBH, Omarosa’s next move out of this White House being to Celebrity Big Brother makes perfect sense,” wrote one social media user.

Tony DiMaio/Startraks

While another shared his thoughts on exactly why her addition to the cast made so much sense: “So, I just saw a commercial showing that Omarosa will be joining celebrity Big Brother. Her leaving the trashiest, most unprofessional, discriminatory, racist, disgusting, corrupt White House in history just to join that show makes perfect sense, wouldn’t you say?”

TBH, Omarosa's next move out of this White House being to Celebrity Big Brother makes perfect sense. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 29, 2018

So, I just saw a commercial showing that Omarosa will be joining celebrity Big Brother. Her leaving the trashiest, most unprofessional, discriminatory, racist, disgusting, corrupt White House in history just to join that show makes perfect sense, wouldn't you say? — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) January 29, 2018

It's a very America 2018 thing that I'm more surprised Omarosa is doing Celebrity Big Brother than that Mark McGrath is — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) January 29, 2018

And poking fun of the common comment that Trump’s administration functions like a reality show, comedian Wanda Sykes wrote, “So…#Omarosa is in the #BigBrother house. At least she’s continuing her career in reality TV.”

So…#Omarosa is in the #BigBrother house. At least she’s continuing her career in reality TV. — Official Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) January 29, 2018

Headline: “Omarosa Heads Back to Reality TV After White House Stint” “Back” to Reality TV. Funny. https://t.co/DQMOEwGcj2 — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) January 29, 2018

Omarosa goes from DT White House to Celebrity Big Brother. HR calls this 'a lateral move.' — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) January 29, 2018

Nothing says ‘Successful Professional’ on a LinkedIn profile like having “Fired by General Kelly” followed with “Big Brother Houseguest with @BrandiGlanville” #Winning pic.twitter.com/JjcMtOHPca — Arie’s Hair Goals (@RobbysCombOver) January 29, 2018

RELATED VIDEO: The ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Cast (Including Omarosa) Is Finally Revealed

But as one social media user pointed out, there’s a serious upside to Manigault Newman’s casting: the possibility that she might let something slip about Trump that would interest Robert Mueller.

“It’s gonna be an amazing moment in American history when Omarosa implicates Trump for obstruction of justice during middle of the night livefeeds on Celebrity Big Brother.”

It's gonna be an amazing moment in American history when Omarosa implicates Trump for obstruction of justice during middle of the night livefeeds on Celebrity Big Brother. – J — Heather & Jessica (@fuggirls) January 29, 2018

Celebrity Big Brother premieres Feb. 7 on CBS and will conclude Feb. 25.