Read the Most Scathing Tweets About Omarosa Joining Celebrity Big Brother: 'A Lateral Move'

During the Grammy Awards, CBS finally revealed the cast of the first-ever American season of Celebrity Big Brother, and there was one future houseguest in particular whom social media couldn’t stop talking about — Omarosa Manigault Newman.
The announcement came just over a month after the White House confirmed Manigault Newman was leaving her role in President Donald Trump’s administration, where she served as the former director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison.
While some people were dismayed over Manigault Newman’s casting and vowed not to watch the show — “I would rather watch snow melt,” wrote one angry Twitter user — most of social media thought Manigault Newman’s choice to join the Celebrity Big Brother house was a great casting choice.
“TBH, Omarosa’s next move out of this White House being to Celebrity Big Brother makes perfect sense,” wrote one social media user.
While another shared his thoughts on exactly why her addition to the cast made so much sense: “So, I just saw a commercial showing that Omarosa will be joining celebrity Big Brother. Her leaving the trashiest, most unprofessional, discriminatory, racist, disgusting, corrupt White House in history just to join that show makes perfect sense, wouldn’t you say?”
And poking fun of the common comment that Trump’s administration functions like a reality show, comedian Wanda Sykes wrote, “So…#Omarosa is in the #BigBrother house. At least she’s continuing her career in reality TV.”
But as one social media user pointed out, there’s a serious upside to Manigault Newman’s casting: the possibility that she might let something slip about Trump that would interest Robert Mueller.
“It’s gonna be an amazing moment in American history when Omarosa implicates Trump for obstruction of justice during middle of the night livefeeds on Celebrity Big Brother.”
Celebrity Big Brother premieres Feb. 7 on CBS and will conclude Feb. 25.