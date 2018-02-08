Celebrity Big Brother’s Omarosa Warns That Country Should Be Worried About Trump: ‘It’s Bad’

After only a few days in the Celebrity Big Brother house, Omarosa Manigault Newman is already spilling secrets about her stint in Donald Trump’s White House … but is it all part of her strategy?

On Wednesday night’s premiere, houseguest Ross Matthews made it clear that Manigault Newman would be his no. 1 target. But she solidified an all-female alliance and is safe from the block — and in a sneak peek at Thursday’s episode, the two seem to bond in the backyard.

“As a voter, a citizen, I never got it, why you went to the White House with him,” says Matthews, a comedian an TV personality.

“I felt like it was a call to duty, I felt like I was serving my country by serving him,”Manigault Newman says. “It was always about the country. Like, I was haunted by tweets every single day. What is he gonna tweet next?”

“Does anybody say to him, ‘What are you doing?'” Matthews asks.

“I mean, I tried to be that person, and then all of the people around him attacked me,” she says, breaking down into tears and claiming she got iced out by the administration.

“Who has that power to say what’s going on?” Matthews asks.

“I don’t know. I’m not there. It’s not my circus, not my monkeys,” she says. “I’d like to say not my problem but I can’t say that because, it’s bad.”

“Should we be worried?” Matthews asks.

She nods: “No, it’s not gonna be okay.”

Manigault Newman, 44, appeared on The Apprentice with Trump before becoming his director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison. One of the president’s most prominent black supporters, she announced her resignation in December.

Matthews, 38, seemed swayed by her confessions. But on Big Brother, you should always expect the unexpected — only time will tell if she’s truly won him over or is saying anything to play the game.

Big Brother airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, and the three-night premiere event continues with a two-hour live eviction show Friday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.