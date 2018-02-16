Omar Epps has been sued for negligence, assault and battery by an actress who is claiming the actor’s improvisation during a scene resulted in her breaking her arm.

According to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE, actress Donzaleigh Abernathy claims that while filming a fight scene with Epps, 44, for the USA television series Shooter in 2016, the actor allegedly “completely deviated from the script” and broke her right arm. TMZ was the first to report the news.

The court documents state that the incident occurred while the pair was filming a scene in which Abernathy, who was 59 at the time, thrust a knife towards Epps, after which the actor was supposed to “grab her wrist and stop her.”

However, Abernathy claimed that “during the last take of the scene,” instead of “easily grabbing [her] wrist as he was supposed to,” Epps “threw his left forearm with full force at [her] right arm,” which resulted in Abernathy’s injury.

Epps did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Afterwards, according to the documents, the actor continued with the scene before allegedly deviating from the script for a second time.

Instead of keeping his arm around Abernathy’s neck, she claimed Epps “let go of [her],” after which she dropped to the floor and “injured her back.”

Once the extent of Abernathy’s injuries were realized on set, “production momentarily stopped and [Abernathy] was rushed to the hospital,” the documents state.

The actress went on to claim that as a result of her injuries, she had suffered from “severe pain and discomfort,” and is seeking both punitive damages and to be compensated for her past and future medical expenses and legal costs.

She has also sued Viacom and Paramount for failing “to institute reasonable safeguards to prevent [her] injuries.”