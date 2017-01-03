People

Find Out What Grade Olivia Caridi and Bob Guiney Gave Nick Viall's First Episode as The Bachelor

By @CiCiAdams_

Posted on

Olivia Caridi wasn’t too impressed with Nick Viall‘s debut as The Bachelor.

The former Bachelor contestant, who live-tweeted the season premiere of the hit show, tells PEOPLE Now that she’d give Viall’s first episode just a “B” grade.

“I just thought it was really kind of boring. We didn’t really see a lot of him, like, his personality,” Caridi says of the less-than-perfect grade. “I feel like all of his conversations were just, ‘So, how are you feeling? Are you nervous? I’m nervous.’ ”

Bob Guiney, who appeared on season 1 of The Bachelorette and season 4 of The Bachelor, agreed, noting that there “wasn’t a ton of action” in the premiere episode.

“I’m gonna go solid B-plus. The whole Liz situation, I thought he really, kind of, upped his game there. I thought that was a wonderful transition,” Guiney said.

“There were a couple of moments, you know, handling the dolphin girl [Alexis],” he added. “Those things took some skill, so I was pretty proud of him.”

Viall has cemented himself as the franchise’s most controversial leading man — he was a Bachelorette runner-up twice and spent a summer on Bachelor in Paradise.

When Viall wasn’t meeting the contestants and hanging out in Chicago with his shirt off during the highly-anticipated premiere, he was taking advice — and a few jokes — from former Bachelors Sean Lowe, Chris Soules and Ben Higgins.

“The boys gave me some great advice that I would reflect on throughout the season,” Viall wrote in a blog post for PEOPLE. “And it was Sean who reminded me that there were still people in Bachelor Nation who would question me — and probably because they don’t watch Bachelor in Paradise.”