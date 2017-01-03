Find Out What Grade Olivia Caridi and Bob Guiney Gave Nick Viall's First Episode as The Bachelor

Olivia Caridi wasn’t too impressed with Nick Viall‘s debut as The Bachelor.

The former Bachelor contestant, who live-tweeted the season premiere of the hit show, tells PEOPLE Now that she’d give Viall’s first episode just a “B” grade.

“I just thought it was really kind of boring. We didn’t really see a lot of him, like, his personality,” Caridi says of the less-than-perfect grade. “I feel like all of his conversations were just, ‘So, how are you feeling? Are you nervous? I’m nervous.’ ”

Bob Guiney, who appeared on season 1 of The Bachelorette and season 4 of The Bachelor, agreed, noting that there “wasn’t a ton of action” in the premiere episode.

“I’m gonna go solid B-plus. The whole Liz situation, I thought he really, kind of, upped his game there. I thought that was a wonderful transition,” Guiney said.

“There were a couple of moments, you know, handling the dolphin girl [Alexis],” he added. “Those things took some skill, so I was pretty proud of him.”

Viall has cemented himself as the franchise’s most controversial leading man — he was a Bachelorette runner-up twice and spent a summer on Bachelor in Paradise.

When Viall wasn’t meeting the contestants and hanging out in Chicago with his shirt off during the highly-anticipated premiere, he was taking advice — and a few jokes — from former Bachelors Sean Lowe, Chris Soules and Ben Higgins.

“The boys gave me some great advice that I would reflect on throughout the season,” Viall wrote in a blog post for PEOPLE. “And it was Sean who reminded me that there were still people in Bachelor Nation who would question me — and probably because they don’t watch Bachelor in Paradise.”