Oliver Hudson Hilariously Compares Splitting Up Together's Characters to The Office's Jim & Pam

Attention all Office fans, Oliver Hudson has a message for every ‘Jim and Pam‘ enthusiast out there.

While promoting their new ABC series Splitting Up Together in an exclusive video, the actor alongside costar and former The Office actress Jenna Fischer brings up one point that everyone is thinking.

“People are so excited that you’re back on TV,” says Hudson, 41.”But they love Pam, and I’m not…”

“You’re not Jim,” Fischer, who portrayed the beloved Pam Beesley on the NBC series for nine seasons, says of former onscreen lover, Jim Halpert (played by John Krasinski).

“And while you are in reality not Pam, but an actress that portrayed her brilliantly on a show people loved, I think people will really love our characters as a couple,” Hudson adds.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

The series, which is executive produced by Ellen DeGeneres, follows the story of Lena (Fischer) and Martin (Hudson), who are learning the ins and outs of what their relationship actually means to one another while going through a divorce.

“Pam fans, you should know that Oliver is so sweet and awesome on this show, you should really give him a chance,” says Fischer, 44.

“Thank you … in your face, Jim,” adds Hudson.

During an appearance of Watch What Happens Live in 2016, Fischer explained that Jim and Pam had some “real chemistry” while filming The Office for eight years.

Vivian Zink/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

“There’s like a real part of me that is Pam, and there’s a real part of him that’s Jim, and those parts of us were genuinely in love with one another,” she explained to Andy Cohen. “But, in real life, we aren’t totally Pam and totally Jim. So in real life we’re not like the perfect match.”

Splitting Up Together premieres Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC.