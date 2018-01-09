Oliver Hudson Says Sister Kate Hudson is in the 'Most Amazing Place' Right Now: 'She's on Fire'

He may be older (and taller!), but Oliver Hudson has always looked up to sister Kate Hudson.

“My sister is in the most amazing place right now,” the actor, 41, told PEOPLE at the ABC/TCA party in Los Angeles on Monday. “She’s incredible. She’s always been incredible – the way she handles her life, the way she handles her kids, the way she handles her breakup — she is someone to look up to and someone to study. She’s happy and knows how to deal and knows how to emote and knows how to get angry and then knows how to pull it back. She’s on fire right now.”

In December, the 38-year-old actress opened up about her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa during an appearance on The Talk.

“We’ve known each other for 15 years; he’s my best friend’s stepbrother,” she said. “We kinda skipped through the part of knowing what the hiccups were. You kinda skip the part of going, ‘Oh, you’re like that?’”

The duo hit their one-year mark last month and celebrated with a sweet hike.

Kate and Oliver are the children of Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson, but were raised in Snowmass, Colorado by Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell.

In 2015, the Splitting Up Together actor got some heat for posting an old photo of himself with Kate and Bill on Father’s Day with the caption “Happy Abandonment Day…@katehudson.”

However, since the Instagram backlash, Oliver said his relationship with his dad has improved significantly.

“I have a very weird sense of humor I guess,” he said. “My Instagram account is strange. It’s a great place for me to express my insanity. I had an idea to do something for Father’s Day. I posted something and it caught fire, but at the end of the day it turned out to be a wonderful thing, because I got back into contact with my dad. It started contentious – meaning he did an interview and talked s—. He felt hurt by it. I called him and we got on the phone and talked. It was really productive. Then we saw each other, had breakfast and it was the first time I had seen him in twelve years and it was really amazing to see him. We talked it out and we had a really great three hour conversation. Sometimes through deviant, dark comedy, there’s a light there. We’ve connected again, and things are okay.”

Splitting Up Together premieres on March 27 at 9:30 pm PST on ABC.