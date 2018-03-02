A new Fox special, O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?, will see an interview with O.J. Simpson finally air after 12 years.

“Forget everything you think you know about that night because I know the facts better than anyone,” Simpson says in the clip. “This is one story the whole world got wrong.”

In a voiceover, a narrator asks, “Does he confess? You be the judge.”

The footage is from a 2006 sit-down interview with former HarperCollins publisher Judith Regan which was done to promote the sportsman’s controversial book If I Did It.

In the book and the interview, the disgraced football player spoke about the night his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, were brutally murdered.

Regan was fired from HarperCollins agreeing to publish Simpson’s hypothetical account of how he would have killed his Brown Simpson and Goldman. The publishing company ultimately decided to not move forward with the book, and Fox did not air the interview, according to The Mercury News.

O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson

Simpson was found guilty on Oct. 3, 2008, of various felony charges including kidnapping and robbery in connection with a Las Vegas altercation. That conviction came 13 years to the day after he was found not guilty of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in Los Angeles in 1994 — an acquittal that itself came after an eight-month trial which consumed the country.

He was granted parole in July 2017 after nearly nine years after he was sentenced. Speaking to PEOPLE before a decision had been made about Simpson’s parole, Brown Simpson’s sister Tanya Brown said she had “learned to accept things that I cannot change or have control of.”

“This issue is one of those instances,” she said. “Whatever the verdict of the parole hearing will be, under Nevada state law — released or not — the law was granted.”

After learning he would be freed, she said, “I will continue to still live my life as I have been doing for 23 years.”

Goldman’s family repeatedly expressed their misgivings about Simpson’s early release, saying in a statement that they felt “frustration and anticipation over how this will change their lives again.”

The special premieres on Sunday, March 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and features a panel of analysts who will break down the interview with Soledad O’Brien.