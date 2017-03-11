NY Prison Break: The Seduction of Joyce Mitchell Chronicles Her Romance with 2 Convicted Murderers

NY Prison Break: The Seduction of Joyce Mitchell is making its way to TV screens next month — and PEOPLE has the exclusive sneak peek at the Lifetime trailer.

Two years ago, the United States watched the real-life story of prison tailor Joyce “Tillie” Mitchell (Penelope Ann Miller) unfold after she got swept up in the fantasy that two convicted murderers were in love with her — and then helped them escape from an upstate New York prison.

“Mrs. Mitchell, you knew that one of these men shot and ran over a Sheriff’s deputy? And that the other tortured a man to death, sawed him into pieces and threw the pieces in a river? And you gave them the means to escape from prison into the population?” an investigator questions Mitchell in the clip.

After copping up to each of his questions, she attempts to defend herself: “Everybody says I’m too nice.”

The upcoming Lifetime film chronicles the married mother-of-three’s seduction by both Richard Matt and David Sweat in the prison, to whom she smuggled tools in frozen hamburger meat, which helped them escape the Clinton Correctional Facility on June 6, 2015.

The trailer highlights the flirtations and sexual intimacy that Mitchell participated in with both Matt and Sweat, as well as the inmates’ escape from the maximum-security prison.

After a massive three-week manhunt, authorities tracked down Matt, 48, (Myk Watford) on June 26, 2015, and fatally shot him. Two days later, Sweat, 36, (Joe Anderson) was captured and pleaded guilty to charges related to his escape. He was sentenced to up to 14 years in prison, although he is already serving life without parole, according to CNN.

Mitchell was sentenced to 2½ to seven years in prison for her role in helping the two escape.

NY Prison Break: The Seduction of Joyce Mitchell premieres Sunday, April 23 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.