Normani Kordei's Red-Hot DWTS Performance Is the 'Best Dance' of Vegas Night — as a Second Contestant Is Sent Home

Normani Kordei may be jet-setting around the world on tour, but the Fifth Harmony member is still scoring high in the ballroom!

On Monday evening’s Dancing with the Stars episode, the 2o-year-old delivered a red-hot Foxtrot with pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy for the show’s Vegas Night.

Although Kordei and Chmerkovskiy, 31, had limited to learn and rehearse the dance in Hong Kong, she still brought her A-game to the reality dancing competition — and earned the highest score of the night!

After completing her third dance of the season, Kordei, who donned a floor-length, high-slit red number, earned rave views from the judges: Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Julianne Hough and Bruno Tonioli.

“Like I said before, jetlag works for you,” host Tom Bergeron quipped after she completed her performance and awaited the judges’ scores to endless cheers from the audience.

“You two broke the bank in Vegas and walked with the prize! That was fabulous,” said Tonioli. “The best dance tonight in my eyes.”

And Inaba agreed: “You were power, you were money, you were on it! … You hammered that number into the ground, girlfriend. Well done.”

And head judge Goodman also concurred. “It was a fantastic routine. You are a wonderful, wonderful dancer. You have so much promise. … The whole number made me smile. I thought it was full of joy.”

Lastly, Hough echoed her fellow judges’ positive comments: “What a way to end the night. Again, I can’t imagine how you’re traveling back-and-forth across the world, let alone the country. To me, that was more than a foxtrot. That was a number that you go to see on Broadway or on tour or whatever that is. You own this stage so much.”

FROM COINAGE: The Cost of Dancing With the Stars‘ Mirrorball Trophy

After Kordei and Chmerkovskiy earned 34/40 for their performance, the second contestant of the season was sent home.

Although Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd were in jeopardy to be eliminated from the reality dancing competition series, Charo and Keo Motsepe were revealed as the pairing that won’t continue past week three.

In her final remarks, Charo took the microphone and told audiences, “Hello everybody! I am having a very good time. I enjoyed it very much,” and added, “Bruno, I’ll see you in the parking lot.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.