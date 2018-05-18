The Vampire Diaries Star Nina Dobrev Jokes Paul Wesley Looks 'Familiar' in Reunion Selfie

It’s been over a year since The Vampire Diaries bid farewell to fans, but Nina Dobrev might need help remembering one of her costars.

The actress, 29, shared a black and white selfie of herself and actor Paul Wesley on Instagram Thursday after the two ran into each other in New York City.

While they looked happy smiling at the camera, Dobrev joked Wesley looked “familiar” as if from “a past life.”

“Excuse me sir, you look familiar. I feel like we’ve met before. Maybe in a past life?” she jokingly captioned the photo.

Dobrev shared the same photo in color on her Instagram Story with a few heart emojis.

Dobrev, Wesley, 35 and former costar Ian Somerhalder ended their run on the successful CW show in March 2017. The last time the actress shared a photo of herself with a The Vampire Diaries costar was in December 2017 with Wesley.

“NYC when it’s snowing is full of serendipitous run-ins and magical reunions. Like this one. #TVDForever #NYCNOW,” she wrote in the caption.

The two played love interests Elena Gilbert and Stefan Salvatore until, ultimately, Dobrev’s character chose Stefan’s brother Damon Salvatore (Somerhalder) as her fiancé in the series finale.

In February 2017, Dobrev caught up with Somerhalder and his wife and Twilight actress Nikki Reed for dinner, writing, “Can’t believe how time flies. Farewell dinner with team Somereed! So good catching up with these goofballs. All [love].”

Dobrev and Somerhalder dated for several years before calling it quits in 2013. Two years later, in 2015, Somerhalder married Twilight alum Reed after dating for nearly a year.

The Flatliners actress isn’t short on friends not associated with The Vampire Diaries. She recently opened up about her close bond with Julianne Hough in April for PEOPLE’s The Beautiful Issue.

Dobrev jokingly said their relationship might undergo a slight change when, and if, Hough decided to have children.

“I’ll just go from best friend to babysitter,” she said.

But Hough quickly corrected her: “We’re already parents, we already have kids. They’re just furry kids.”

“We’re those moms that take our kids everywhere,” Hough said. “I think that’s how we’ll be in the future, too.”

Dobrev, who also revealed how she and Hough bond over their love for adventure, added: “Our kids are going to come out on every trip with us. They are going to jump out of planes with us.”