Nina Dobrev Says When Julianne Hough Has Kids, 'I'll Go From Best Friend to Babysitter'

When, and if, actress Julianne Hough decides to have children, her best friend Nina Dobrev says their relationship will only slightly change.

“I’ll just go from best friend to babysitter,” says Dobrev, who recently sat down with Hough to open up about their close bond for PEOPLE’s The Beautiful Issue.

But Hough quickly corrected her: “We’re already parents, we already have kids. They’re just furry kids.”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign

up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

The Bigger star is referring to her two adorable Cavaliers, Lexi and Harley, and Nina’s dog Maverick, who joined them on set of their very first photo shoot together.

Kayt Jones

For more on Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev’s friendship, pick up a copy of PEOPLE’s The Beautiful Issue on stands Friday

“We’re those moms that take our kids everywhere,” Hough says. “I think that’s how we’ll be in the future, too.”

Dobrev, 29, who also revealed how she and Hough bond over their love for adventure, adds: “Our kids are going to come out on every trip with us. They are going to jump out of planes with us.”

After being introduced by their mutual hair stylist about six years ago, the two say they immediately hit it off.

“It feels like we met when we were 2 years old, because I feel like I have known you my entire life,” says Dobrev, who stars in the upcoming film Dog Days. “We are goofy, we like to laugh, we like to play with our dogs and hang out and watch movies and get ready together and go places together. We just like to be around each other. I can only speak for myself, but Julianne is such a positive, awesome person. She has an infectious energy that you just want to be around, so selfishly I am just trying to get a little bit of her energy transferred to me.”

And Hough, 29, agrees.

“We’re like ying and yang — like same thing with Nina — you also have an infectious energy. You’re always the person that’s inclusive of everybody and always making sure everybody is having fun, and we’re like a spontaneous combustion of energy when we’re together, at least we think so,” Hough says.

Although Hough, who married NHL player Brooks Laich last year (Dobrev was one of her bridesmaids!), hasn’t had a baby yet, Dobrev says they already have one child.

“I have asked Julianne and Brooks to formally adopt me,” she says. “And luckily they said yes, so here we are.”