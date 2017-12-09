Nikki Reed is revealing the secret to her “long happy marriage” with Ian Somerhalder.

Reed, 29, took to Instagram to dedicate a loving birthday tribute to her “favorite guy in the world,” who turned 39 on Friday.

“To the only person that loves broccoli and a homemade face mask more than I do… my poet, my dreamer, my favorite guy in the world,” Reed began her sentimental post, which she paired with numerous photos of the couple. “A day celebrating you and only you, nothing makes me happier. Another year, an incredible year, one we will surely never forget.”

“It’s hearing your sweet voice singing silly songs with me in the morning. It’s knowing I can always count on you to order five trays of french fries so I can eat four.

It’s driving across the country listening to you tell stories from another life. It’s stopping so you can pee every twenty two minutes and waiting for you to say you aren’t sure if you’ll make it in time…every time,” she continued. “It’s realizing we have not played any music because we always have too much to talk about. It’s watching you make the most outrageous faces trying to get a belly laugh out of our tiny one. Here’s to many more walks listening to you describe every plant, every flower and every tree we pass.”

The Twilight actress continued, “To the warm nights spent outside watching you dream out loud under the stars. Thank you for always reminding me that only a handful of things truly matter; flossing, laughing, and not counting how many bottles of wine we went through.”

To conclude her post, Reed, who will celebrate her third wedding anniversary with Somerhalder in April 2018, shared the secrets that make their partnership successful.

“I get it now. The secret to our long happy marriage is this: I need to be in bed by 930, and you need to start manifesting all your dreams at 10. Done. As long as we always find each other for breakfast :)” she wrote. “Happy birthday to the best partner and father in the world, 39 looks damn good on you. We love you❤️

Ps if a photo could sum up an entire relationship…would the last one in this group be ours? Cheers to mastering the art of synchronized lip licking. We’ve officially made it!”

Somerhalder and Reed tied the knot in April 2015 in Malibu, California, after becoming engaged in January 2015.

In July, the couple welcomed their first child together: daughter Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder.

The duo announced their bundle of joy on the way in May with sweet matching Instagram posts, featuring a serene snap of The Vampire Diaries alum kissing his wife’s growing belly.

“Hi Little One. I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already?” Reed captioned her post.

“All I know for sure is it’s the strongest feeling I’ve ever felt. We’ve been sharing this body for quite some time, and we’ve already experienced so much together,” she added. “We can’t wait to meet you… Love, your parents.”