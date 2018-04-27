Three years down and forever to go!

In celebration of their three-year wedding anniversary, Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder, who tied the knot April 27, 2015, in Malibu, dedicated loving tributes to one another on social media Thursday.

“My life partner. Married three years ago today, and celebrating in the most perfect way. Nothing fancy. Just us and the cub,” wrote Reed, 29, who posted a Polaroid photo of the pair on Instagram.

“A date in nature, exactly as we did when this dance first began. Cheers to this next chapter my babe, as we continue to dive deeper into this beautiful, layered, ever-evolving thing we call love,” she continued. “Love, your forever girlfriend, baby mama & bff for life.”

Somerhalder, 39, posted a series of photos on Instagram of himself and Reed, including one of his bride on their wedding day and snaps from their honeymoon.

“This human… Happy 3 years today you amazing woman. This photo of you brings me to a quiet moment of that magical day. The sun was so perfect, shining on you like the goddess you truly are,” he said about the photo of his bride in her wedding gown.

“From honeymooners toasting misty Costa Rican volcanoes with Chilean Cabernet in the pool (starting promptly at 12 noon of course) to quiet mountain-side anniversary moments talking photography, philosophy and parenting… This journey is so beautiful and so inspiring,” he wrote.

“I love you to the moon and back a thousand million times. Thank you for 3 amazing years. Wow… three years married,” said Somerhalder, who concluded: “Time truly does fly when you’re having fun. Love, Your Man.”

Last August, the Twilight star and The Vampire Diaries alum’s family expanded when they welcomed their first child into the world: daughter Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder.

Somerhalder and Reed announced their bundle of joy was on the way in May 2017 with sweet matching Instagram posts, featuring a serene snap of Somerhalder kissing his wife’s growing belly.

“Hi Little One. I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already?” Reed captioned her post.

“All I know for sure is it’s the strongest feeling I’ve ever felt. We’ve been sharing this body for quite some time, and we’ve already experienced so much together,” she added. “We can’t wait to meet you… Love, your parents.”

In January, the mother of one looked back on her baby girl’s birth year with a heartfelt message, which she paired with a nude photo taken by Somerhalder during the later stages of her pregnancy.

“2017 you changed me forever. You made me understand what it means to be human,” Reed wrote. “You made me a mom. You made me a true believer in a love I’d only ever dreamed of … ”