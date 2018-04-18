Nikki Bella Once Thought She Was Pregnant with Ex John Cena's Baby

John Cena and ex-fiancée Nikki Bella faced tension in their relationship due to her desire for — and his refusal to have — children one day.

But fans of the hit E! reality show Total Divas will remember that Bella, 34, once took a pregnancy test on-camera because she thought she was pregnant with his baby.

Nikki Bella and John Cena Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP

In a 2015 episode, Nikki confessed to her twin sister Brie that she was two weeks late for her period.

“I actually brought a pregnancy test, because I was not gonna do it in front of John,” she said, before the two went into the restroom at work, where Nikki took the test.

“Dude, this is the longest three minutes of my life,” she said, waiting for the pee-stick’s results, before declaring “Oh!” and smiling upon learning it was negative.

“Can you imagine if I couldn’t have had wine for nine months?” she asked.

“You would have been a raging b—,” her sister joked.

Cena, 40, and Nikki, 34, announced that they had called off their engagement on Sunday, a year after he proposed during WrestleMania 33. A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the Total Divas star is the one who pulled the plug on their wedding.

“He was making it abundantly clear that he was going into this gritting his teeth the whole way,” the insider said about Cena. “Nikki is an amazing, talented, strong, one-of-a-kind woman. Anyone would be lucky to have her in their life — yet John acted more and more like he was doing her a favor by somehow conceding to go ahead and marry her.”

Nikki always wanted to become a mother but had ultimately agreed not to have children because of her love for Cena.

“Would I hope John would one day want kids? One hundred percent,” she told PEOPLE shortly after the couple’s engagement. “But I have come to that decision to being okay with it, that I won’t be a mom. I will be the greatest aunt ever.”