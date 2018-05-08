Nikki Bella Reveals She’s Living with Twin Brie After John Cena Split: ‘It’s Been a Tough Time’

Nikki Bella is opening up about her breakup for the first time since announcing the end of her engagement in April — three days after what would’ve been her wedding day to John Cena.

“Staying at Brie’s because you all know why,” Nikki, 34, said in the video posted Tuesday, referring to her twin sister’s home in San Diego.

“I just wanted to say hi to you guys. I know I’ve been MIA, and I’ve kind of been hiding out. But I wanted to reach out to you all and thank you all for your love and support,” Nikki continued. “Can’t tell you how much it meant to me, especially through a really difficult time.”

The Dancing with the Stars alum called off the engagement three weeks before she and Cena, 40, were meant to walk down the aisle. Sources previously told PEOPLE that her decision to break up was due to their differing stances on marriage and having kids.

The wedding would’ve occurred over a year after Cena proposed to Bella on live TV during WrestleMania 33 in April 2017. And there was even a TV special planned about their wedding set to air in July, but the concept was scrapped after they split after six years together.

Nikki Bella

Nikki and Cena’s breakup will be covered on the upcoming season of Total Bellas, the hit Total Divas spinoff starring the twin siblings.

“It’s a really good season, it’s going to be a tough one for me to watch. Hey that’s life, right?” Nikki said in her vlog. “Again, thank you for all your love and support with all of that. It’s been a tough time. But we can save that for another vlog.”

Nikki Bella, John Cena and Brie Bella

Brie previously told PEOPLE that the demise of her sister’s engagement was all caught on camera.

“I have to give a lot of credit to John and Nicole. They really opened up their lives and they really wanted to close the curtain and be like this is it, we’re done,” she said. “My sister is really great with her fans in a way where she lets them connect with her. She lets them like go, ‘My life isn’t perfect and isn’t easy’ and lets them see the playbook of her life.”

Though Nikki and Cena have ended their romance, a reconciliation between the pair seems imminent.

Since announcing their split, “John has constantly been in touch with Nikki,” an insider recently told PEOPLE. “They will almost definitely get back together.

“They’re definitely on a path to reconciliation,” the insider said. “John is the love of her life, and she’s definitely the love of his life, and that doesn’t just vanish overnight. At the end of the day, they still want to be together.”

Total Divas returns this fall and season 3 of Total Bellas premieres May 20 at 9 p.m. ET, both on E!