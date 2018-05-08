Nikki Bella and John Cena’s 'Non-Stop Wedding Publicity' Became Too Much for Him, Source Says

The pressures of his high-profile nuptials to Nikki Bella gave John Cena cold feet, a source tells PEOPLE, likening what happened to the plot of the Sex and the City movie.

“The wedding got bigger than the both of them— originally, it was going to be this small, intimate, family-oriented gathering with just the nearest and dearest. Then it blew up in to a televised special and this whole ornate thing and it was just too much,” the source explains.

“You’re dealing with a guy who grew up poor, without a dad, and with a history of commitment issues— non-stop wedding publicity and a whole big extravaganza was bound to rattle him, and it did. They got away from what made them work, which is the bond that’s just between John and Nicole— not John Cena, WWE Superstar, and Nikki Bella of the Bella Twins,” the source adds. “They need to regroup, and they both want to do that.”

As PEOPLE has reported, the source says the pro wrestlers “will almost definitely get back together” after calling off their engagement last month.

Bella, 34, and Cena, 41, were supposed to get married in a May 5 ceremony, which would have been filmed for an E! special.)

Although the couple had clashed over their stances on marriage and having kids, “the thought of being without her forever is scary enough for him to make those changes now,” the sources says. “He loves her completely. They’re gonna find their way back to each other.”