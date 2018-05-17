Nikki Bella Says She Wishes John Cena Would've Called Instead of Pleading with Her on TV

As Nikki Bella and John Cena make strides in their path to reconciliation, communication may be an area they need to work on.

On Monday, Cena stopped by Today, where he gave co-hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb an update on his relationship with Nikki after the duo called off their engagement last month — just weeks before they were set to walk down the aisle. But instead of calling Nikki to discuss the relationship, Cena opened up on live television — something Nikki wishes he would have done differently.

“Of course,” Nikki, 34, told PEOPLE Now on Thursday when asked if she’d have preferred for Cena to call her.

To help Nikki understand Cena’s reasoning, her twin sister and Total Bellas costar Brie Bella offered a different perspective.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

“One thing I told my sister is heartbreak, you never know how you’re going to react. Some people close themselves off. Some people just can’t stop talking about it because they don’t know what to do,” said Brie, who told her sister that “this was John’s way of handling it, and your way of handling it is just shutting down and being quiet.”

“You can’t get mad at someone for wanting to pour their heart out if it makes them feel better because they’re not feeling good right now,” said Brie, 34.

Though Nikki wished the pro wrestler would have come to her first, she understands his openness.

“The Today show is home for him,” said Nikki, who admitted that she has yet to watch the full interview. “He’s very close to Kathie Lee and Hoda … you get into an environment you’re comfortable with and you just start talking and then you’re like, ‘Oh wait, I was on live TV.’ ”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

She added: “The thing is, we’re best friends. We’re still in communication, but I haven’t brought it up.”

RELATED VIDEO: John Cena Addresses His Split from Ex-Fiancée Nikki Bella, Says Calling Off Engagement ‘Sucks’

During his interview with Kotb and Gifford, Cena, 41, explained, “It’s up and it’s down. I’ve always been honest with you guys, I also don’t want to ruin the viewers’ morning by giving them a bowl of sadness soup. It’s been up and it’s been down.”

“It’s been incredibly reflective, which is amazing, but it’s very difficult. I had my heart broken out of nowhere — well, for me it was out of nowhere. And anyone who has experienced that knows that it comes with a series of bad feelings. But I’ve looked at myself every day and I’ve tried to evaluate myself and the woman that I love,” he added.