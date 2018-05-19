Nikki Bella Says If She Marries John Cena It 'Won't Be Filmed' as Duo Won't Confirm Reconciliation

Nikki Bella never made it down the aisle during her May 5 wedding, but she already has decided on one thing if she ever does marry ex John Cena.

Though she did not state the current status of her and Cena’s relationship and whether they are officially back together, the Total Bellas star, 34, did share a specific detail about a future ceremony.

“It won’t be filmed. I think that’s one thing I’m not going to do,” Nikki told PEOPLE Now on Friday about what she would do differently in her wedding if she were to marry Cena, 41, in the future.

“I’m not going to film and I want to keep it intimate. Just for us and our family and our best friends,” added the WWE star, who was joined by twin sister Brie Bella.

There was a TV special planned about Nikki and John’s wedding set to air in July, but the concept was scrapped after they split after six years together.

As for wedding planning during a busy schedule, Nikki sympathized with a royal bride-to-be.

“It definitely puts pressure. I can only imagine what Meghan [Markle] is going through right now,” she said. “Think of the pressure I felt, I’m like ‘Whoa, amen to you sister!”

Cena recently made a joke about walking Meghan down the aisle after news that her father Thomas Markle would not be able to attend the royal wedding. “I can hop on a plane, I can get there in a few days,” he said.

Nikki called off her engagement to Cena in April — three weeks before they were meant to walk down the aisle. Sources previously told PEOPLE that her decision to call it quits was due to their differing stances on marriage and having kids.

But the former bride also told PEOPLE Now on Friday that she “100 percent” believes Cena has changed his stance on one day starting a family.

“I truly think that he wants to be a father,” she said. “I think John’s going to make an incredible dad. You see everything he does with [the charity] Make a Wish — that’s why I always knew! He’s meant to be a dad. I just need time, I need time to digest.”

Her comments come days after Cena stopped by the Today show, where he said he’s now open to the idea of having children.

“I love her. I want to be with her. I want to make her my wife,” he said. “I want to be the father of her children. I just want us to work.”

Nikki also admitted that she and Cena are on the path to reconciliation, explaining that she’s been in “communication” with the pro wrestler and that they are taking steps to get back together.

“I told him to make a list and I have to make a list about what makes us so happy for the rest of our lives and what are the things we want,” she said. “I don’t want him to ever live in regret. It’s not a decision you can make super quick. You really got to take time by yourself.”

The new season of Total Bellas premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!