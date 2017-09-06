Nikki Bella is stepping out of the ring and onto the dance floor — but she hasn’t forgotten about her leading man.

Though she’s partnered with Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev for season 25, the WWE wrestler says she wants to see fiancé John Cena‘s moves.

“Heck yeah! I’ll make him get in that studio,” Bella, 33, told PEOPLE at the Dancing With the Stars season 25 cast party Wednesday.

She also hopes to get some wedding planning done between rehearsals.

“It’s going slow, but we have a date, I have the dress,” the Total Divas star said. “Now I just have to do everything in between. At least I could work on my first dance. So that’ll be another check off the list.”

PEOPLE's special issue 25 Seasons of 'Dancing with the Stars' is out Sept. 15.







And she’s recruiting help from 35-year-old Chigvintsev, adding, “I’ll have him come up with our dance.”

That might be difficult, though, based how Bella and Chigvintsev’s early practices have been going.

“I feel like I’ve been getting wrestled every single rehearsal,” he said. “It’s our mutual exchange: I teach her a couple steps, I get beat up.”

At least Bella owns up to her behavior.

“I do. I beat him up. I can’t help it,” she admitted. “What it is is I’m uncomfortable, so when I get uncomfortable, I grab him in a headlock and I’m like, ‘Okay, we’re going to get in my world for a second.'”

Dancing With the Stars season 25 premieres Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.