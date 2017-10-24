Nikki Bella Reveals She and John Cena Have Changed the Date of Their Wedding

Nikki Bella and John Cena have moved their wedding date, the Dancing with the Stars competitor told reporters after the show on Monday night.

“We changed the date and location,” Bella revealed, adding that the adjustment was spurred by “schedules.”

Bella and longtime love Cena got engaged in April after five years of dating.

The 33-year-old previously told PEOPLE that wedding planning had been “slow” while both she and Cena juggled their many responsibilities and commitments.

“Now I just have to do everything in between,” Bella said of starting DWTS. “At least I could work on my first dance. So that’ll be another check off the list.”

Bella already has her dream wedding dress — a gown from Marchesa — and has decided on a dress code: black tie. She previously told PEOPLE, “I feel like no one ever has a good enough excuse to wear a tuxedo anymore.”

Overall, Bella just wants the process to be enjoyable.

“I want the day we get married to be special, not like it’s another appearance,” she shared to PEOPLE in May. “I don’t want it to be like, ‘We only have two days to do this.’ I want to enjoy it. I want to enjoy it in the weeks going into it, and also the weeks after.”