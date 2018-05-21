Nikki Bella & John Cena Are 'Basically Back Together': 'Their Commitment Is Stronger Than Ever'

Nikki Bella and John Cena just couldn’t quit each other.

Just over one month after the longtime couple announced their split, Bella and Cena are officially on the road to reconciliation.

“They’re basically back together,” a source close to the situation tells PEOPLE.

Bella called off her engagement to Cena, 40, in April — three weeks before they were meant to walk down the aisle.

Sources previously told PEOPLE that her decision to call it quits was due to their differing stances on marriage and having kids: She wanted a family, but he was hesitant.

“This was never really about ending their relationship— it was about calling off a wedding because something didn’t feel right,” the source says. “It was a wedding that was entered into under false pretenses. She was pretending she was okay with not having a kid, he was pretending he absolutely couldn’t and wouldn’t budge on that point.”

On Saturday, Bella, 34, and Cena, 40, were spotted out together for the first since their split.

“They both got a wake-up call once they canceled the wedding, and they both realized they could fix what was broken,” the source explains.

John Cena and Nikki Bella Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty

In the weeks since the breakup, both the Total Bellas star and pro-wrestler has been open about her desire to get back together. Bella previously told PEOPLE that she’s been in “communication” with the pro wrestler and that they are taking steps to get back together.

“They never stopped talking,” the source says. “Other than the actual wedding weekend, when they took some space, they have been talking.”

And when it comes starting a family, the source says Cena has changed his stance on having children.

“He has poured his heart out to her, and she was more than ready to take him back once she heard what she needed to hear,” the source adds. “He’s been saying and doing all the right things.”

The source says that taking a break has only strengthened them as a couple.

“They’ve made it through something like this, so they feel now like really, their commitment is stronger than ever and they’re coming out the other side,” the source says.

And while the source says the couple will eventually tie the knot and start a family, they are in “no rush.”

“She’ll move back in with him eventually, for sure. But there’s no rush. They know they’re going to spend the rest of their lives together,” the source says. “This time next year they’ll be married, for sure. And then there will be a baby.”