Nikki Bella to Make First Public Appearance Since John Cena Split — with Twin Brie by Her Side

Nikki Bella isn’t letting her heartbreak slow her down.

The Total Divas star is expected to make her first public appearance since ending her engagement to fellow wrestler John Cena this weekend at the Nirvana Food and Wine Festival in Arizona. There, she and twin Brie Bella will host a rosé tasting with celebrity chef Todd English. (The sisters have their own wine line, Belle Radici.)

Cena, 40, and Nikki, 34,, announced their split Sunday, a year after he proposed during WrestleMania 33. The couple was scheduled to marry on May 5.

From left: Brie Bella, John Cena and Nikki Bella Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

An insider told PEOPLE that Nikki was the one who pulled the plug on their wedding, for which Brie would’ve been matron of honor.

“John acted more and more like he was doing her a favor by somehow conceding to go ahead and marry her,” the insider said. “[Nikki] doesn’t need a pity proposal, a pity wedding, a pity husband. She’s a phenomenal, tremendous woman.”

As for Brie? The 34-year-old mom defended the man who would have become her brother-in-law on Instagram, writing, “I’ll always love @johncena like a brother. He’ll always be family. My heart is hurting for he [sic] and my sister.”

A source had told PEOPLE that she also worried that Nikki “was sacrificing way, way too much” to be with Cena — including the possibility of starting a family. (Cena has been vocal about not wanting children.)