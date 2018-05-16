Nikki Bella Calls Ex John Cena Her ‘Prince Charming’ — and Says They're Still Talking

Despite calling off their engagement just weeks before their wedding, Nikki Bella still thinks John Cena is the one.

Bella, 34, opened up about her relationship with Cena while promoting Total Bellas in New York on Wednesday, telling PEOPLE she’s hopeful that they will still get married one day.

“Only time can tell,” she said. “I definitely do [think we will get married]. I think he’s Mr. Right. He’s Prince Charming. He’s an amazing man. I hope that our paths do come back together and I think they will.”

Bella called off her engagement to Cena, 40, three weeks before they were meant to walk down the aisle. Sources previously told PEOPLE that her decision to break up was due to their differing stances on marriage and having kids.

The Dancing with the Stars alum said she and Cena have “been in communication” since announcing the end of their six-year relationship in April.

John Cena and Nikki Bella Gary Miller/FilmMagic

“John and I love each other so much. We are best friends,” she said. “I think, you know, we both are very mature about all of this, knowing we are in the spotlight, and we both definitely have hope for us together in the future. We definitely have talked.”

Bella and Cena’s breakup will be covered on the upcoming season of Total Bellas.

“A lot of people keep asking ‘why,’ and I think that’s what’s going to be really good about when Total Bellas comes out,” she said. “Your ‘why’ is going to get answered. You’re going to see this journey of where John and I started to have those downs — and we had the ups, too, but what wedding planning did to me and everything I came face to face with.”

As for what a future wedding with Cena might look like? Bella said she’ll still use some of her original plans.

“It was going to be incredible,” she said. “I really liked what I picked out. I really liked my dress and I really loved the maid of honor dresses. I’m kind of like, redo!”