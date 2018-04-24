Night Court star Harry Anderson‘s cause of death has been revealed.

Anderson, who died on April 16 at the age of 65, suffered a cardioembolic cerebrovascular accident — a type of stroke — according to his death certificate obtained by TMZ.

The certificate also mentions influenza and a heart disease as contributing causes that led to his death.

Anderson died at his home in Asheville, North Carolina, PEOPLE confirmed.

Harry Anderson

“This morning at 6:41 a.m. the Asheville Police Department responded to the home of actor Harry Anderson where he was found deceased. No foul play is suspected,” the Asheville Police Department said in a statement.

Anderson is best known for playing Judge Harry T. Stone in the NBC series Night Court, which ran for nine seasons from 1984-92 during which the series earned seven Emmy Awards and 31 nominations. Anderson won three Emmys and also made cameos on Saturday Night Live, Cheers, Dave’s World and starred as Richie Tozier in the 1990 miniseries adaptation of Stephen King’s It.

The actor, who was born in Newport, Rhode Island, moved to Los Angeles and attended Hollywood High School before moving to San Francisco and then New Orleans. After Hurricane Katrina, the star relocated to the Asheville area, according to local reports.

Judd Apatow mourned Anderson’s death on Twitter, writing, “I interviewed Harry Anderson when I was 15 years old and he was so kind, and frank and hilarious. The interview is in my book Sick In The Head. He was a one of a kind talent who made millions so happy.”

Anderson is survived by his wife Elizabeth Morgan and two children, Eva and Dashiell.