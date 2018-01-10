Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi's Husband Jionni LaValle Refutes Divorce Rumors: We're 'Doing Great'

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and her hubby Jionni LaValle are doing just fine.

LaValle, 30, took to Instagram on Tuesday to set the record straight about the couple’s relationship after tabloid reports alleged their marriage was on the rocks — and explain why he won’t be a part of MTV’s upcoming Jersey Shore revival.

“My wife is filming a scene packing up and leaving for her new show and I AM CHOOSING TO NOT be on TV because I simply DO NOT like it,” he wrote. “Nicole and I are doing great and became even stronger together while raising our beautiful kids. HOWEVER you will not see me on her reality show. Being a reality star was never something I wanted to be when I grew up. I own my own business and work hard at it, that’s what I do.”

“My wife is a reality star and works hard at that, that’s what she does,” he continued. “We ARE not divorced. For the HATERS I hope this message find you and confuses you even more about life and for the FANS of my wife and her show…I got your back!!! God Bless Yas!”

Jionni LaValle and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi Robin Marchant/Getty

Polizzi, 30, commented on the post.

“I love you beyond words & so lucky to have you,” she wrote. “As long as we know what we have, screw everybody else. You’re my world!”

Polizzi and LaValle, who tied the knot in 2014, share two kids: son Lorenzo, 5, and daughter Giovanna, 3.

MTV recently announced that a new reality show, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, will bring back the original cast — minus Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola. The details of the reboot remain unclear, but a new promo invites fans to use the hashtag #JSFamilyVacation to vote on where the gang should reunite.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation will premiere sometime this year.