Nicole Kidman Loses Her Cool Explaining Her Emmys Kiss with Big Little Lies Husband Alexander Skarsgard

By @mlsqueenz

Posted on

Nicole Kidman still gets flustered talking about her big Emmy night smooch.

Kidman, 50, stopped by The Graham Norton Show last week and didn’t escape without the TV host bringing up her friendly kiss on the lips with costar Alexander Skarsgard — while her husband Keith Urban stood nearby.

“You are so provocative, Graham,” Kidman said after the TV host pulled up a picture of the kiss  which occurred after Skarsgard learned he’d won the Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie for his work on Big Little Lies  before defending herself by saying, “I also kissed my husband, too.”

“I did kiss [Skarsgard], but you gotta understand, I did everything with Alex,” explained Kidman, who also won an Emmy that night. “I’ve got an amazing, supportive husband who I love more than anything in the world, and I gave Alex a congratulatory kiss, and he’s like a mannequin.”

“I mean, not a mannequin,” Kidman said, laughing at herself before declaring, “I’m done.”

Nicole Kidman (left) kissing Alexander Skarsgard at the 2017 Emmy Awards
Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat
Nicole Kidman kissing her husband Keith Urban at the 2017 Emmy Awards
Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

Speaking of her husband, Norton went on to ask the Australian actress what Urban did for her 50th birthday.

“He did some fireworks and. ..” Kidman said, laughing as she added that they did “other stuff” too.

 

In June, Kidman and Urban celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary.

The duo married in Sydney, Australia, in 2006 and have two daughters: Sunday Rose, 8, and Faith Margaret, 6.