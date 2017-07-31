Nicole Kidman Says Season 2 of Big Little Lies Is 'Very Up in the Air Unfortunately'

What happens after you get away with murder? If you’re a Big Little Lies fan, you might just have to wait a little longer to find out.

Talking to reporters at the Summer Television Critics’ Association Press Tour on Saturday, Nicole Kidman dashed the hopes of fans when she revealed the uncertain ground on which a second season of HBO’s surprise hit miniseries actually stands.

Despite near-universal praise from critics and a devoted following, Kidman revealed the show has yet to be renewed — although not for lack of trying. “There’s an abundance of ideas and if we can wrestle them into a script form, then yes … but right now, it’s very up in the air unfortunately, but that’s just what it is.”

The show, originally intended to run for just seven episodes, inspired a zealous fanbase and six of the most-coveted Emmy Award nominations. In the wake of this success, it would seem a second season is an obvious response. However, Kidman revealed that it might be the material that stands in the way of the show’s return, rather than any business concern: “So much of it is trying to stay true to the characters and their voices. If we can do it, then it will be done.”

“I believe their stories warrant [a second season] and I don’t want to abandon them. We don’t want to sell them short, either. But I’m hoping we can find it if we take the leap,” the The Beguiled star added.

Kidman, 50, also seemed to put some weight on the results of TV’s biggest award show, noting that the Emmy attention “inches us closer to a second season.”

Season 1 of Big Little Lies is currently streaming on HBO Go and HBO Now.