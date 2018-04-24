Nicole Eggert Backtracks After Alleging Disease That Killed Scott Baio's Child Is 'Nonexistent'

The war of words between Scott Baio and Nicole Eggert has reached new heights.

The battle began in January after Eggert, 46, accused her former Charles in Charge costar Scott, 57, of molesting her beginning at age 14. Scott has adamantly denied the allegations.

Last week, Eggert took aim at Scott and his wife Renee, as well as their daughter Bailey, 10, via Twitter. Though Eggert has since made her account private, Renee posted screenshots of Eggert’s tweets to her own account. The Blast was the first to report the news.

According to the screenshots, Eggert alleged that the foundation the Baios created to raise awareness for the disease that killed their unborn baby was illegitimate — and that the disease itself is “non existent.”

When Renee was pregnant with Bailey, she was actually carrying twins, but the couple lost one of the babies at 11 weeks due to a rare and potentially deadly metabolic disorder known as glutaric acidemia type 1 (GA-1). When Bailey was born, she initially tested positive for the same disease and remained hospitalized for three months. Luckily, she was eventually given a clean bill of health despite being a carrier for the disease.

Scott and Renee established a foundation, the Bailey Baio Angel Foundation, to draw attention to the issue and support families with children affected by GA-1.

“Who do they help? A non existent disease?” Eggert tweeted on Friday about the foundation alongside several crying-tears-of-laughter emojis.

Renee then posted a screenshot of the tweet, writing: “This person just condemned every child that suffers from an organic acidemia. My husband and I lost a child to GA-1.”

Screenshots of the tweets, which are no longer public, show Eggert clarifying that the disease is real, but she believes the Baios’ daughter Bailey is not affected by it. She also allegedly claimed their foundation had been “reported.”

“Ms Eggert, OUR BABY DIED & our daughter spent 3 months at Childrens Hospital before learning she’s a carrier,” Renee responded. “Bailey Baio Angel Foundation has NEVER been fined. NEVER! You CAN bet your a— I’ll request 2 audit yours.”

Eggert’s tweets have sparked outrage amongst parents of special needs children, with one Twitter user calling the actress a “disgusting human being” and another saying her tweet was “horrible and distasteful.”

In a statement to PEOPLE through his rep Brian Glicklich, Baio says, “Nicole Eggert’s attack on every family living with GA-1 or any other Organic Acidemia is one of the lowest and most horrifying thoughtless insults I have ever witnessed. She did so to hurt my wife Renee, who works tirelessly for these families on behalf of both the child we lost, and the one that spent most of the first three months of her life in the hospital.”

“Even this week, Renee was contacted by a family of a newborn who is motionless in the upper body, suffering from brain bleeding, and apparently blind, waiting for test results confirming this diagnosis. We are supporting them as best we can through one of the most traumatic events anyone can imagine,” he adds. “There is no place for Nicole Eggert’s malevolent hate, either online or elsewhere. Her words speak for themselves.”

Eggert’s rep did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.